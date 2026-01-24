Trump promised Zelensky PAC-3 missiles

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US President Donald Trump promised him that he would provide Ukraine with PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems. This agreement was reached during the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Points of attention
- The confirmation of the agreement comes in the midst of Ukraine putting two more Patriot air defense systems on combat duty to defend against Russian attacks.
- The meeting between Zelensky and Trump at Davos shows a commitment to specific tasks and addressing global issues for the benefit of Ukraine's defense.
Negotiations between Zelensky and Trump — what was agreed upon
The President of Ukraine shared new details of the meeting with the head of the White House during a conversation with young people at the second National Forum of Talented Youth.
Journalists asked Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reveal in more detail the results of his visit to Davos.
The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that he was able to agree with Donald Trump on the supply of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems.
However, he decided not to disclose the number of these missiles.
According to the heads of state, his visit to Davos was dedicated not only to discussing global topics, but also to solving specific tasks.
As mentioned earlier, on January 1, the Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that two more Patriot air defense systems had been put on combat duty to defend Ukrainian cities and villages from Russian attacks.
