The year of Trump. The US President flaunted his 365 "achievements"

US President Donald Trump, after a year in office, boasted of his 365 achievements and victories. He presented the corresponding document at a briefing at the White House.

Trump boasts of 650,000 arrests in the US by 2025

In particular, Trump considers it his achievement to have removed more than 2.6 million illegal aliens from the United States through deportations and voluntary departures.

According to the website, over 650,000 arrests, detentions, and deportations of illegal immigrants, including foreign criminals: murderers, rapists, gang members, and repeat offenders, were carried out during the year. In addition, over 400,000 illegal immigrants accused of or convicted of crimes were deported.

Trump said in the report that he had "ended the war" between Israel and Hamas by implementing a ceasefire, securing the release of hostages, and adopting a historic peace plan for Gaza to ensure complete security and prosperity for all in the region.

He included in the list of "stopped wars" such cases as the confrontation between India and Pakistan, Cambodia and Thailand, Congo and Rwanda, and the Serbian-Kosovo conflict. Share

The website also claims that Trump "created, with US support, a mechanism to end the war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, establishing mandatory criteria for a ceasefire and incentives for resumption."