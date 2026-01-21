NATO Secretary General is outraged that everyone forgot about Ukraine because of Trump and Greenland

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte decided to remind the world that the main problem still remains Russia's war against Ukraine, not the situation around Greenland, which, in his opinion, can be resolved peacefully.

Rutte urges the world to remember Ukraine and its problems

According to the NATO Secretary General, he is truly concerned that Kyiv's allies may miss many important things while their attention is focused on less fateful challenges than the Russian war.

The risk is that you, of course, focus on Greenland, because we have to make sure that this issue is resolved peacefully. But the main issue is not Greenland. The main issue now is Ukraine. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

He urged Alliance members not to forget that Russia is increasingly destroying the Ukrainian energy sector against the backdrop of winter frosts.

Against this background, Rutte recalled that Ukraine is able to provide only 60% of its own electricity needs.