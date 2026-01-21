NATO Secretary General is outraged that everyone forgot about Ukraine because of Trump and Greenland
Rutte urges the world to remember Ukraine and its problems
Source:  The Guardian

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte decided to remind the world that the main problem still remains Russia's war against Ukraine, not the situation around Greenland, which, in his opinion, can be resolved peacefully.

  • Rutte expresses concern that attention on less fateful challenges like Greenland may cause allies to miss crucial developments in the Russian war.
  • NATO Secretary General warns about the escalating attacks on Ukraine's energy sector by Russia and urges Alliance members to prioritize support for Ukraine.

According to the NATO Secretary General, he is truly concerned that Kyiv's allies may miss many important things while their attention is focused on less fateful challenges than the Russian war.

The risk is that you, of course, focus on Greenland, because we have to make sure that this issue is resolved peacefully. But the main issue is not Greenland. The main issue now is Ukraine.

He urged Alliance members not to forget that Russia is increasingly destroying the Ukrainian energy sector against the backdrop of winter frosts.

Against this background, Rutte recalled that Ukraine is able to provide only 60% of its own electricity needs.

And yes, it is true that in December the Russians were losing 1,000 people a day — not seriously wounded, but dead. That’s over 30,000 in December… But they still continue the attacks, they still intensify the attacks,” the NATO Secretary General added.

