American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War have concluded that Ukrainian troops have begun using a new tactic on the battlefield, which consists of creating a cordon zone that is impassable for the Russian army. It is currently being successfully used in Kupyansk, but this is probably just the beginning.

The Kupyansk Kill Zone Has Every Chance to “Expand”

According to analysts, Ukrainian fighters have formed an impenetrable cordon zone in the Kupyansk area.

What is important to understand is that within its borders, the Russians cannot use equipment within 20-25 kilometers of the front line or infantry within one kilometer of the front line.

The team at the Institute for the Study of War is convinced that if the Defense Forces can expand this tactic to the entire front line, it will help thwart the enemy offensive.

What is important to understand is that on January 20, the Ukrainian Orion unit officially confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had created a strike zone using unmanned systems near Kupyansk.

It is this that makes it possible to destroy up to 88 percent of Russian troops before they approach Ukrainian positions.