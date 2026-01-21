Ukraine's $800 billion "Prosperity Plan" Faces New Challenges

The teams of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump have reached an agreement at the working level on a political document called the "prosperity plan" for Ukraine, but there are still many tasks ahead that are not so easy to accomplish.
Points of attention
- The document encompasses five to seven key areas of work that must be completed to successfully execute the Prosperity Plan.
- Partnership and cooperation between the EU, US, and Ukraine play a pivotal role in advancing Ukraine's ambitious Prosperity Plan and achieving its goals.
Ukraine's "Prosperity Plan" — at what stage is the work?
A statement on this occasion was made by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka.
He officially confirmed that this is about Ukraine's $800 billion "prosperity plan."
According to Kachka, this is a planning document, not a completed project.
That is, it should be considered as a set of tasks that still have to be implemented.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-