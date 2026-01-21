Ukraine's $800 billion "Prosperity Plan" Faces New Challenges
Ukraine's $800 billion "Prosperity Plan" Faces New Challenges

The teams of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump have reached an agreement at the working level on a political document called the "prosperity plan" for Ukraine, but there are still many tasks ahead that are not so easy to accomplish.

  • The document encompasses five to seven key areas of work that must be completed to successfully execute the Prosperity Plan.
  • Partnership and cooperation between the EU, US, and Ukraine play a pivotal role in advancing Ukraine's ambitious Prosperity Plan and achieving its goals.

A statement on this occasion was made by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka.

He officially confirmed that this is about Ukraine's $800 billion "prosperity plan."

At the working level, we have reached an agreement on a political document. But the biggest challenge for all of us is that this document that we will sign will commit us to joint work between the EU, the US and us, and this will concern literally dozens of legal instruments.

According to Kachka, this is a planning document, not a completed project.

That is, it should be considered as a set of tasks that still have to be implemented.

"It has a section with work areas, about five or seven different areas that need to be done to implement all this," Kachka explained.

