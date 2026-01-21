Greenland Prime Minister Calls for Preparations for US Invasion
Category
World
Publication date

Greenland Prime Minister Calls for Preparations for US Invasion

Nielsen believes Trump's threats cannot be ignored
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Greenland's leader, Jens-Friedrich Nielsen, has made it clear that the population and authorities of the Arctic island should begin preparing for a possible US military invasion, even if they believe the States would not dare to take such a step.

Points of attention

  • Authorities emphasize the importance of being prepared for any scenarios, as the island faces 'great pressure' according to the Minister of Finance.
  • While a military conflict may be unlikely, the leader of Greenland stresses the importance of not ignoring the threats and being ready for any eventuality.

Nielsen believes Trump's threats cannot be ignored

Amid increasing threats from the US president, the leader of Greenland addressed the island's population with an important statement.

In his opinion, it is time to prepare for an American invasion, even if such a development of events currently seems impossible.

Military conflict is unlikely, but it cannot be ruled out.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen

Jens-Frederik Nielsen

Prime Minister of Greenland

He officially confirmed that the Greenland government will form a working group consisting of representatives from all relevant local authorities.

This will provide an opportunity to help people prepare for any disruptions to daily life.

In addition, it is noted that the island's authorities are working to disseminate new recommendations to the population, including recommendations to keep a five-day supply of food in their homes.

In turn, the island's Minister of Finance and former leader Mute B. Egede noted that Greenland is under "great pressure" and "we must be prepared for any scenarios."

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US detains another tanker from Russia's "shadow fleet"
The US "hunted" another tanker from the Russian "shadow fleet"
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron and Merz call on EU to use trade "bazooka" against US
Germany and France want to stop Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump provokes panic in the EU with new decision on NATO
Trump continues to weaken NATO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?