Greenland Prime Minister Calls for Preparations for US Invasion

Greenland's leader, Jens-Friedrich Nielsen, has made it clear that the population and authorities of the Arctic island should begin preparing for a possible US military invasion, even if they believe the States would not dare to take such a step.

Nielsen believes Trump's threats cannot be ignored

Amid increasing threats from the US president, the leader of Greenland addressed the island's population with an important statement.

In his opinion, it is time to prepare for an American invasion, even if such a development of events currently seems impossible.

Military conflict is unlikely, but it cannot be ruled out. Jens-Frederik Nielsen Prime Minister of Greenland

He officially confirmed that the Greenland government will form a working group consisting of representatives from all relevant local authorities.

This will provide an opportunity to help people prepare for any disruptions to daily life.

In addition, it is noted that the island's authorities are working to disseminate new recommendations to the population, including recommendations to keep a five-day supply of food in their homes.