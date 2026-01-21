Macron and Merz call on EU to use trade "bazooka" against US

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has supported French leader Emmanuel Macron's call for the European Commission to use the anti-coercion instrument (the so-called "trade bazooka" - ed.) to deter US President Donald Trump and his encroachments.

Germany and France want to stop Trump

According to insiders, the US president's recent scandalous statements and decisions have pushed many European leaders to take a tougher stance.

Macron and Merz are currently showing the greatest determination, while others want to hear Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos to make a final decision.

"The determination has been there for several days now... We felt it during our bilateral talks... there is very broad support that the EU should prepare for all scenarios, and that also includes that all tools are on the table," one of the anonymous sources said. Share

It's no secret that the "trade bazooka" is considered the most powerful weapon that the EU can use against the US.

What is important to understand is that it involves the use of a wide range of possible measures, namely:

imposition of duties,

restrictions on the export of strategic goods,

exclusion of American companies from tenders.