Macron and Merz call on EU to use trade "bazooka" against US

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has supported French leader Emmanuel Macron's call for the European Commission to use the anti-coercion instrument (the so-called "trade bazooka" - ed.) to deter US President Donald Trump and his encroachments.
Points of attention
- Approval from at least 15 EU countries is necessary to wield the 'trade bazooka', signifying a united front against perceived coercion by the US.
- Macron and Merz's advocacy reflects a growing sentiment among European leaders to prepare for all scenarios and adopt a firm stance in response to Trump's policies.
Germany and France want to stop Trump
According to insiders, the US president's recent scandalous statements and decisions have pushed many European leaders to take a tougher stance.
Macron and Merz are currently showing the greatest determination, while others want to hear Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos to make a final decision.
It's no secret that the "trade bazooka" is considered the most powerful weapon that the EU can use against the US.
What is important to understand is that it involves the use of a wide range of possible measures, namely:
imposition of duties,
restrictions on the export of strategic goods,
exclusion of American companies from tenders.
To launch a "bazooka", the consent of at least 15 countries in the EU Council is required.
