"I don't understand what you're doing." Macron tries to stop Trump on his own

US President Donald Trump has posted a screenshot of a conversation with French leader Emmanuel Macron online. As it turned out, the latter is not hiding his indignation at Washington's actions regarding Greenland.
Points of attention
- Tensions arise between the US and European countries over military presence and strategic interests in Greenland.
- The leaked conversation sheds light on the complexities of international relations and diplomatic efforts to resolve disputes.
Macron believes he can reach an agreement with Trump
Netizens noted that the French president's message begins with an emphasis on a common position on Syria and Iran.
After that, Macron frankly admitted that he still does not understand the actions and statements of the US president regarding the Danish island.
In addition, the French president suggested that the G7 countries gather in Paris on January 22, and that the two heads of state have dinner together.
It is worth noting that US President Donald Trump, in a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, stated the importance of Greenland for the national security of the United States.
In addition, he announced negotiations on this topic with various parties in Davos.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-