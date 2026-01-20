"I don't understand what you're doing." Macron tries to stop Trump on his own

US President Donald Trump has posted a screenshot of a conversation with French leader Emmanuel Macron online. As it turned out, the latter is not hiding his indignation at Washington's actions regarding Greenland.

Macron believes he can reach an agreement with Trump

Netizens noted that the French president's message begins with an emphasis on a common position on Syria and Iran.

After that, Macron frankly admitted that he still does not understand the actions and statements of the US president regarding the Danish island.

"I don't understand what you're doing with Greenland," the head of state writes to Donald Trump, according to the excerpt. Share

In addition, the French president suggested that the G7 countries gather in Paris on January 22, and that the two heads of state have dinner together.

"I can invite Ukrainians, Danes, Syrians and Russians for meetings in the fields," Macron wrote. Share

Photo: screenshot

It is worth noting that US President Donald Trump, in a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, stated the importance of Greenland for the national security of the United States.