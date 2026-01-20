"I don't understand what you're doing." Macron tries to stop Trump on his own
Category
Politics
Publication date

"I don't understand what you're doing." Macron tries to stop Trump on his own

Macron believes he can reach an agreement with Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump has posted a screenshot of a conversation with French leader Emmanuel Macron online. As it turned out, the latter is not hiding his indignation at Washington's actions regarding Greenland.

Points of attention

  • Tensions arise between the US and European countries over military presence and strategic interests in Greenland.
  • The leaked conversation sheds light on the complexities of international relations and diplomatic efforts to resolve disputes.

Macron believes he can reach an agreement with Trump

Netizens noted that the French president's message begins with an emphasis on a common position on Syria and Iran.

After that, Macron frankly admitted that he still does not understand the actions and statements of the US president regarding the Danish island.

"I don't understand what you're doing with Greenland," the head of state writes to Donald Trump, according to the excerpt.

In addition, the French president suggested that the G7 countries gather in Paris on January 22, and that the two heads of state have dinner together.

"I can invite Ukrainians, Danes, Syrians and Russians for meetings in the fields," Macron wrote.

Photo: screenshot

It is worth noting that US President Donald Trump, in a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, stated the importance of Greenland for the national security of the United States.

In addition, he announced negotiations on this topic with various parties in Davos.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron revealed the size of the future French mission in Ukraine
What will be France's participation in security guarantees?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine. Macron finally got his way
The French government advocates the deployment of its troops to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron went against Trump for the sake of Ukraine and Greenland
Macron made it clear that he is not afraid of Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?