The deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine. Macron finally got his way

French leader Emmanuel Macron held meetings with parliamentary faction leaders on the deployment of state troops to Ukraine after the war. The main achievement of these talks was that, by and large, no one opposed the proposed mechanism.
Points of attention
- Concerns exist over the US's willingness to intervene in the conflict if Russia violates the ceasefire agreement.
- French officials, like Mathilde Pano, seek a UN mandate for deploying troops to Ukraine post-war, ensuring a legal framework for peacekeeping efforts.
The French government advocates the deployment of its troops to Ukraine
According to journalists, the meeting between Macron and the leaders of parliamentary factions lasted for as long as 3 hours.
About 30 people joined it: not only representatives of the parliament, but also of the government.
Many French officials were inclined to believe that the "Coalition of the Willing" could become a kind of alternative to NATO, especially in matters of protecting Ukraine from new Russian aggression.
However, many politicians still doubt the US's willingness to intervene in the war if the ceasefire is violated by Russia.
According to Macron, foreign peacekeepers, including French ones, will be "far from the front."
The leader of "Invincible France" in the National Assembly, Mathilde Pano, voiced her position on this matter.
She officially confirmed that the faction will demand a UN mandate to deploy troops to the territory of Ukraine after the war ends.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-