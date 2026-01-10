The deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine. Macron finally got his way
Category
Politics
Publication date

The deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine. Macron finally got his way

The French government advocates the deployment of its troops to Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Le Monde

French leader Emmanuel Macron held meetings with parliamentary faction leaders on the deployment of state troops to Ukraine after the war. The main achievement of these talks was that, by and large, no one opposed the proposed mechanism.

Points of attention

  • Concerns exist over the US's willingness to intervene in the conflict if Russia violates the ceasefire agreement.
  • French officials, like Mathilde Pano, seek a UN mandate for deploying troops to Ukraine post-war, ensuring a legal framework for peacekeeping efforts.

The French government advocates the deployment of its troops to Ukraine

According to journalists, the meeting between Macron and the leaders of parliamentary factions lasted for as long as 3 hours.

About 30 people joined it: not only representatives of the parliament, but also of the government.

Many French officials were inclined to believe that the "Coalition of the Willing" could become a kind of alternative to NATO, especially in matters of protecting Ukraine from new Russian aggression.

However, many politicians still doubt the US's willingness to intervene in the war if the ceasefire is violated by Russia.

According to Macron, foreign peacekeepers, including French ones, will be "far from the front."

We will not be on the front lines, we are there to control the Ukrainian army.

The leader of "Invincible France" in the National Assembly, Mathilde Pano, voiced her position on this matter.

She officially confirmed that the faction will demand a UN mandate to deploy troops to the territory of Ukraine after the war ends.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Europe calls for resuming dialogue with Putin — Zelenskyy responds
Zelenskyy spoke about the final stage of negotiations
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky and Trump plan to sign $800 billion deal — insiders
The new agreement between Ukraine and the US - what will it be?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Time is running out." Trump loses patience with Putin's games
Putin increasingly annoys Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?