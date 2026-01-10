The deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine. Macron finally got his way

French leader Emmanuel Macron held meetings with parliamentary faction leaders on the deployment of state troops to Ukraine after the war. The main achievement of these talks was that, by and large, no one opposed the proposed mechanism.

The French government advocates the deployment of its troops to Ukraine

According to journalists, the meeting between Macron and the leaders of parliamentary factions lasted for as long as 3 hours.

About 30 people joined it: not only representatives of the parliament, but also of the government.

Many French officials were inclined to believe that the "Coalition of the Willing" could become a kind of alternative to NATO, especially in matters of protecting Ukraine from new Russian aggression.

However, many politicians still doubt the US's willingness to intervene in the war if the ceasefire is violated by Russia.

According to Macron, foreign peacekeepers, including French ones, will be "far from the front."

We will not be on the front lines, we are there to control the Ukrainian army. Share

The leader of "Invincible France" in the National Assembly, Mathilde Pano, voiced her position on this matter.