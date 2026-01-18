Macron went against Trump for the sake of Ukraine and Greenland

French leader Emmanuel Macron has warned that US President Donald Trump will never be able to change the principled positions of official Paris on either Ukraine or Greenland. According to the head of the republic, intimidation and blackmail will not help either.
Points of attention
- The current focus lies on security in the Arctic and European borders, with Macron ensuring that France will uphold its principles and security, despite any threats.
- France's stance underscores the importance of maintaining sovereignty, independence, and reliable peace in the face of external pressures, forming a 'coalition of the willing' for security and stability.
Macron made it clear that he is not afraid of Trump
The French leader reiterated once again that his country will always adhere to the principles of sovereignty and independence of states.
According to the head of the republic, the current situation is about security in the Arctic and on the borders of Europe.
Macron made it clear to Trump: no intimidation or threats will influence France's decisions — neither on Ukraine, nor on Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world.
Against this background, Macron warned the US president: Europe will respond in a united and coordinated manner if he does not abandon his encroachments on Greenland.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-