Macron went against Trump for the sake of Ukraine and Greenland
Macron went against Trump for the sake of Ukraine and Greenland

Source:  online.ua

French leader Emmanuel Macron has warned that US President Donald Trump will never be able to change the principled positions of official Paris on either Ukraine or Greenland. According to the head of the republic, intimidation and blackmail will not help either.

Points of attention

  • The current focus lies on security in the Arctic and European borders, with Macron ensuring that France will uphold its principles and security, despite any threats.
  • France's stance underscores the importance of maintaining sovereignty, independence, and reliable peace in the face of external pressures, forming a 'coalition of the willing' for security and stability.

Macron made it clear that he is not afraid of Trump

The French leader reiterated once again that his country will always adhere to the principles of sovereignty and independence of states.

That is why we support and will continue to support Ukraine, have built a "coalition of the willing" to achieve a reliable and lasting peace, to protect these principles and our security. It is for this reason that we decided to join the exercises that Denmark decided to organize in Greenland...

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

According to the head of the republic, the current situation is about security in the Arctic and on the borders of Europe.

Macron made it clear to Trump: no intimidation or threats will influence France's decisions — neither on Ukraine, nor on Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world.

Tariff threats in this context are unacceptable and inappropriate, the French leader emphasized.

Against this background, Macron warned the US president: Europe will respond in a united and coordinated manner if he does not abandon his encroachments on Greenland.

