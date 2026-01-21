The US military command has officially confirmed the detention of the oil tanker Sagitta in the Caribbean Sea. It is important to understand that it is part of the "shadow fleet" of the aggressor country Russia.

The US "hunted" another tanker from the Russian "shadow fleet"

The US Southern Command made an official statement.

This morning, U.S. military forces, with support from the Department of Homeland Security, detained the tanker Sagitta without incident, the report said. Share

The US military command draws attention to the fact that the detention of another tanker, which acted in violation of the quarantine established by President Trump for vessels under sanctions in the Caribbean, demonstrates American determination.

According to the military, they are doing everything possible to ensure that only oil that is transported properly and legally is exported from Venezuela.

Through #OpSouthernSpear, the @DeptofWar is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere in partnership with @USCG, @DHSgov and @TheJusticeDept.



This morning, U.S. military forces, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended… pic.twitter.com/UPADtiw681 — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 20, 2026

What is important to understand is that the Sagitta tanker is transporting Russian oil in circumvention of sanctions imposed by a number of countries, including Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the EU, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand.