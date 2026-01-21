US detains another tanker from Russia's "shadow fleet"
Category
World
Publication date

US detains another tanker from Russia's "shadow fleet"

The US "hunted" another tanker from the Russian "shadow fleet"
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The US military command has officially confirmed the detention of the oil tanker Sagitta in the Caribbean Sea. It is important to understand that it is part of the "shadow fleet" of the aggressor country Russia.

Points of attention

  • The US Southern Command's official statement emphasizes the importance of curbing illegal oil transportation and maintaining international compliance in the face of aggressive actions.
  • The detention of Sagitta underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions and efforts to uphold international regulations in the maritime domain.

The US "hunted" another tanker from the Russian "shadow fleet"

The US Southern Command made an official statement.

This morning, U.S. military forces, with support from the Department of Homeland Security, detained the tanker Sagitta without incident, the report said.

The US military command draws attention to the fact that the detention of another tanker, which acted in violation of the quarantine established by President Trump for vessels under sanctions in the Caribbean, demonstrates American determination.

According to the military, they are doing everything possible to ensure that only oil that is transported properly and legally is exported from Venezuela.

What is important to understand is that the Sagitta tanker is transporting Russian oil in circumvention of sanctions imposed by a number of countries, including Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the EU, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The international public organization Greenpeace refers the tanker to a shadow fleet of tankers that transport Russian oil around the world and threaten the environment, the War&Sanctions website says.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US to continue blockade of Venezuelan oil tankers in Caribbean Sea — Pentagon
tanker
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Unknown drones attacked 4 tankers in the Black Sea
The “hunt” for oil tankers is gaining momentum

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?