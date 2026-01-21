The US military command has officially confirmed the detention of the oil tanker Sagitta in the Caribbean Sea. It is important to understand that it is part of the "shadow fleet" of the aggressor country Russia.
Points of attention
- The US Southern Command's official statement emphasizes the importance of curbing illegal oil transportation and maintaining international compliance in the face of aggressive actions.
- The detention of Sagitta underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions and efforts to uphold international regulations in the maritime domain.
The US "hunted" another tanker from the Russian "shadow fleet"
The US Southern Command made an official statement.
The US military command draws attention to the fact that the detention of another tanker, which acted in violation of the quarantine established by President Trump for vessels under sanctions in the Caribbean, demonstrates American determination.
According to the military, they are doing everything possible to ensure that only oil that is transported properly and legally is exported from Venezuela.
What is important to understand is that the Sagitta tanker is transporting Russian oil in circumvention of sanctions imposed by a number of countries, including Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the EU, Switzerland, Australia, and New Zealand.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-