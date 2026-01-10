US to continue blockade of Venezuelan oil tankers in Caribbean Sea — Pentagon
US to continue blockade of Venezuelan oil tankers in Caribbean Sea — Pentagon

tanker
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the US would intercept all "shadow fleet" vessels carrying Venezuelan oil. He said the blockade in the Caribbean Sea was effective and would be continued.

Points of attention

  • US Pentagon announces the continuation of the blockade of tankers carrying Venezuelan oil in the Caribbean Sea to intercept “shadow fleet'” vessels.
  • The blockade has proven effective in deterring oil transportation, with at least 7 ships turning around in the past 24 hours to avoid interception.
  • President Trump and Secretary of War Hegseth play integral roles in stopping the transportation of Venezuelan oil through international waters.

US to continue blockade of tankers in the Caribbean Sea

In the last 24 hours alone, at least 7 ships have turned around to avoid being intercepted.

The blockade imposed by the War Department in the Caribbean remains in place and very effective. In the last 24 hours alone, at least seven "shadow fleet" oil-carrying vessels have turned around to avoid interception — because they know we are serious.

He claims that thanks to US President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the times when "crime ran rampant in our hemisphere are over."

In addition, Sean Parnell announced that the interception of vessels will continue and will be carried out at any time.

The Department of Defense, in conjunction with our interagency partners, will track and intercept all "shadow fleet" vessels transporting Venezuelan oil, at any time and place of our choosing.

