US to continue blockade of Venezuelan oil tankers in Caribbean Sea — Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the US would intercept all "shadow fleet" vessels carrying Venezuelan oil. He said the blockade in the Caribbean Sea was effective and would be continued.

US to continue blockade of tankers in the Caribbean Sea

In the last 24 hours alone, at least 7 ships have turned around to avoid being intercepted.

He claims that thanks to US President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the times when "crime ran rampant in our hemisphere are over."

In addition, Sean Parnell announced that the interception of vessels will continue and will be carried out at any time.