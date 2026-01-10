Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the US would intercept all "shadow fleet" vessels carrying Venezuelan oil. He said the blockade in the Caribbean Sea was effective and would be continued.
Points of attention
- US Pentagon announces the continuation of the blockade of tankers carrying Venezuelan oil in the Caribbean Sea to intercept “shadow fleet'” vessels.
- The blockade has proven effective in deterring oil transportation, with at least 7 ships turning around in the past 24 hours to avoid interception.
- President Trump and Secretary of War Hegseth play integral roles in stopping the transportation of Venezuelan oil through international waters.
US to continue blockade of tankers in the Caribbean Sea
In the last 24 hours alone, at least 7 ships have turned around to avoid being intercepted.
He claims that thanks to US President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, the times when "crime ran rampant in our hemisphere are over."
The Department of War blockade in the Caribbean Sea remains in full effect — and very effective. In the past 24 hours alone, at least seven “dark fleet” oil vessels have turned around to avoid interdiction—because they know we mean business.— Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) January 10, 2026
The days of letting criminal…
In addition, Sean Parnell announced that the interception of vessels will continue and will be carried out at any time.
The Department of Defense, in conjunction with our interagency partners, will track and intercept all "shadow fleet" vessels transporting Venezuelan oil, at any time and place of our choosing.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-