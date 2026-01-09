US seizes sanctioned tanker of Russian shadow fleet Olina

The vessel, formerly known as the Minerva M, is under sanctions for transporting Russian oil. The U.S. Coast Guard seized it on January 9.

Russian shadow fleet tanker Olina intercepted by US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard seized the tanker Olina in the Caribbean near Trinidad.

It is noted that the US military has boarded the oil tanker and continues to monitor other vessels that have attempted to circumvent the US blockade of sanctioned tankers heading to and from Venezuela. Share

This is the fifth such interception of vessels in recent weeks as part of an operation to control the export of Venezuelan oil.

Tanker Olina

According to sources, the Olina tanker had previously sailed from Venezuela and returned to the region when the US launched a seizure operation on January 9.

According to GUR data, during the period of the G7+ oil embargo, the tanker was involved in the export of Russian oil/oil products from Russian ports in the Baltic, Black Seas, and the Pacific region, mainly to China, India, and Turkey.

The U.S. Coast Guard previously conducted two operations that resulted in the detention of the sanctioned tankers Bella I and Sophia. Both vessels were last docked in or headed to Venezuela.