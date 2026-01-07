Watch: US military seizes another Russian tanker near Venezuela

In addition to the Russian-flagged tanker Marinera off the coast of Venezuela, on January 7, the US military detained a second Russian tanker, the Sophia, the US Southern Command reported.

The detained vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and engaged in illegal activities in the Caribbean Sea. The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting the M/T Sophia to the United States for final disposition.

According to the command, the operation was conducted at dawn by the US Department of Defense in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security.

The vessel, which did not fly a national flag, was engaged in illegal activities and was detained without incident. The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting the Sophia to the United States for further legal proceedings.

Homeland Security Secretary Christy Noem said the tankers Bella-1 and Sophia were either headed to Venezuela or had previously called at Venezuelan ports. Share

— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 7, 2026

"World criminals should know: you can run, but you can't hide," Noem emphasized.

On January 6, Medvedev threatened the US State Department "not to play with Russia," and today 2 Russian tankers were captured right in front of Russian warships.