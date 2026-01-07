In addition to the Russian-flagged tanker Marinera off the coast of Venezuela, on January 7, the US military detained a second Russian tanker, the Sophia, the US Southern Command reported.
Points of attention
- US military has seized a second Russian tanker, the Sophia, for engaging in illegal activities in the Caribbean Sea near Venezuela.
- The vessel, M/T Sophia, did not fly a national flag and is being escorted to the United States for further legal procedures.
- The operation to detain the sanctioned tankers was jointly coordinated by the US Department of Defense and Homeland Security.
US seizes second sanctioned Russian tanker in Caribbean Sea
The detained vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and engaged in illegal activities in the Caribbean Sea. The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting the M/T Sophia to the United States for final disposition.
According to the command, the operation was conducted at dawn by the US Department of Defense in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security.
The vessel, which did not fly a national flag, was engaged in illegal activities and was detained without incident. The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting the Sophia to the United States for further legal proceedings.
In a pre-dawn action this morning, the Department of War, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident.— U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 7, 2026
The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and… pic.twitter.com/JQm9gHprPk
"World criminals should know: you can run, but you can't hide," Noem emphasized.
On January 6, Medvedev threatened the US State Department "not to play with Russia," and today 2 Russian tankers were captured right in front of Russian warships.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-