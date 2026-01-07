Watch: US military seizes another Russian tanker near Venezuela
Watch: US military seizes another Russian tanker near Venezuela

Russian tanker
In addition to the Russian-flagged tanker Marinera off the coast of Venezuela, on January 7, the US military detained a second Russian tanker, the Sophia, the US Southern Command reported.

Points of attention

  • US military has seized a second Russian tanker, the Sophia, for engaging in illegal activities in the Caribbean Sea near Venezuela.
  • The vessel, M/T Sophia, did not fly a national flag and is being escorted to the United States for further legal procedures.
  • The operation to detain the sanctioned tankers was jointly coordinated by the US Department of Defense and Homeland Security.

US seizes second sanctioned Russian tanker in Caribbean Sea

The detained vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and engaged in illegal activities in the Caribbean Sea. The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting the M/T Sophia to the United States for final disposition.

According to the command, the operation was conducted at dawn by the US Department of Defense in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security.

The vessel, which did not fly a national flag, was engaged in illegal activities and was detained without incident. The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting the Sophia to the United States for further legal proceedings.

Homeland Security Secretary Christy Noem said the tankers Bella-1 and Sophia were either headed to Venezuela or had previously called at Venezuelan ports.

"World criminals should know: you can run, but you can't hide," Noem emphasized.

On January 6, Medvedev threatened the US State Department "not to play with Russia," and today 2 Russian tankers were captured right in front of Russian warships.

