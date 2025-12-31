US stops assault on "shadow fleet" tanker after Russian tricolor appears on it
US stops assault on "shadow fleet" tanker after Russian tricolor appears on it

US Coast Guard “scared” by Russian flag
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

According to insiders' statements to The Wall Street Journal, the US Coast Guard suspended the operation to seize the sanctioned oil tanker Bella 1 after an image of the Russian flag appeared on board.

Points of attention

  • Speculation arises over Russia's possible involvement in retroactive ship registration to provoke a conflict, causing alarm in Washington.
  • Threat of diplomatic escalation looms as US navigates the delicate situation with Bella 1, emphasizing the need for diplomatic resolutions.

As American officials told the media, US Coast Guard vessels pursued a large oil tanker in the Atlantic Ocean for more than 10 days.

What is important to understand is that they stayed about half a mile (approximately 800 meters) apart the entire time.

The US military warned that special forces were fully prepared to seize the ship by force, but did not begin the special operation until they received the "green light" from the White House.

Everything changed dramatically after a Russian flag was carelessly painted on the hull of Bella 1.

The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea clearly states that the coast guard has the right to seize vessels if they are stateless or suspected of fraud.

When the prosecution process began, the States considered Bella 1 a false flag vessel subject to a court order for arrest.

Experts warn that if the ship was indeed legally re-registered in Russia, a forceful seizure would be a diplomatic escalation. Washington fears that Russia could have resorted to trickery and registered the ship retroactively without inspections in order to provoke a conflict.

