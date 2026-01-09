"Billions of dollars worth of oil." US unloads Russian tanker
Trump boasts about the successful operation of his forces
Source:  Fox News

The United States has begun the process of unloading oil from the Russian tanker Marinera, which was recently seized by American forces, President Donald Trump announced.

Points of attention

  • President Trump refrained from disclosing whether he discussed the situation with Russian President Putin, adding intrigue to the political dynamics.
  • The unloading of huge amounts of oil from the Marinera tanker highlights the strategic importance of the operation and its implications on international relations.

The head of the White House officially confirmed that the Marinera tanker was heading to the Venezuelan region accompanied by Russian ships.

Despite this, the presence of the latter did not change anything, as the Russians were afraid to enter into a confrontation with the American military.

You know, we intercepted a Russian cargo ship that was going there. It had an escort of Russian ships, but they decided not to contact us. And we took this ship. It was unloading oil.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, the American leader officially confirmed that the United States is currently unloading huge amounts of oil.

This is oil worth billions and billions of dollars... — claims Trump.

What is also interesting is that the US president did not want to answer a journalist's question about whether he had a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin after the tanker was seized.

