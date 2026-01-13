Unknown drones attacked 4 tankers in the Black Sea
The "hunt" for oil tankers is gaining momentum

The “hunt” for oil tankers is gaining momentum
Source:  Reuters

At least four Greek-operated oil tankers have been attacked by unidentified drones in the Black Sea. Importantly, this happened as they were en route to load oil at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal on the Russian coast.

Points of attention

  • The targeted tankers were scheduled to load oil from Kazakh oil fields, owned by major international oil companies like Chevron and Karachaganak.
  • The attacks occurred near the KPC pipeline, a crucial route transporting oil to the Yuzhno-Ozerivka terminal on the Black Sea, highlighting potential disruptions in oil transportation.

The “hunt” for oil tankers is gaining momentum

Ukraine has not yet confirmed or denied its involvement in this attack.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium also declined to comment.

One of the tankers, the Delta Harmony, is owned by the Greek company Delta Tankers.

It was supposed to load Kazakh oil from Tengizchevroil, a division of the American oil company Chevron.

Another tanker, the Matilda, operated by the Greek Thenamaris, was to load oil from Karachaganak.

According to a preliminary assessment, no one was injured, and the vessel suffered minor damage to the deck structures, which can be fully repaired. The vessel remains afloat and is currently sailing away from this area, the company's press service said.

In addition, it is noted that two other oil tankers, the Freud, operated by the Greek company TMS, and the Delta Supreme (operated by Delta Tankers), were also hit by drones near the KPK terminal.

What is important to understand is that the KPC pipeline transports oil to the Yuzhno-Ozerivka terminal on the Black Sea, near Novorossiysk in southern Russia.

