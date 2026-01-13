On January 13, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Vasyl Malyuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Against this background, the lieutenant general published a report on his work over the past 3 years, and also promised that the "cotton" in Russia was burning, is burning and will continue to burn, because he is not leaving the SBU.
The former head of SBU highlights the success of SBU's Sea Baby naval drones in disabling Russian ships and challenging Russia's dominance in the Black Sea.
Malyuk's commitment to Ukraine's well-being and his dedication to national security reflect a resilient and determined leadership within the Security Service of Ukraine.
The kid will continue to do everything possible for Ukraine to win.
As the lieutenant general noted, over the past 3 years, when he headed the special service, the SBU continuously beat the aggressor — on the ground, in the air, on the water, and even underwater.
Malyuk emphasized that it was thanks to the Security Service that the Ukrainian word "cotton" gained a new meaning.
Malyuk recalls that the most high-profile was the special operation "Web" — an unexpected and large-scale attack on Russia's strategic aviation.
We also cannot ignore the fact that it was the SBU that effectively attacked the symbol of Putinism — the Crimean Bridge — three times.
The SBU’s Sea Baby naval drones deserve special attention. They not only helped disable 11 Russian ships, but also led to Russia losing dominance in the Black Sea.
