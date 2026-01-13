On January 13, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Vasyl Malyuk from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Against this background, the lieutenant general published a report on his work over the past 3 years, and also promised that the "cotton" in Russia was burning, is burning and will continue to burn, because he is not leaving the SBU.

The kid will continue to do everything possible for Ukraine to win.

As the lieutenant general noted, over the past 3 years, when he headed the special service, the SBU continuously beat the aggressor — on the ground, in the air, on the water, and even underwater.

Malyuk emphasized that it was thanks to the Security Service that the Ukrainian word "cotton" gained a new meaning.

And I emphasize: it burned, burns and will burn until the Russians stop the war against Ukraine. We conducted unique special operations that the whole world applauded. We embodied in reality what previously seemed like fantasy. We made the impossible possible. We turned the tide of the war. And even Hollywood screenwriters envied our operational ideas. Vasyl Malyuk Former Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

Malyuk recalls that the most high-profile was the special operation "Web" — an unexpected and large-scale attack on Russia's strategic aviation.

We also cannot ignore the fact that it was the SBU that effectively attacked the symbol of Putinism — the Crimean Bridge — three times.

The SBU’s Sea Baby naval drones deserve special attention. They not only helped disable 11 Russian ships, but also led to Russia losing dominance in the Black Sea.