Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that last year he and his team managed to reduce the number of personnel losses in the Armed Forces of Ukraine by 13%.
Points of attention
- Syrsky emphasized the inability of the Russian army to increase its forces due to continuous losses inflicted by Ukrainian troops.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces ensured the survival of Ukraine amid Russian aggression and maintained access to strategic territories.
Syrsky summed up the results of 2025
The general drew attention to the fact that the Russian army has been unable to increase its forces for a long time, since every month Ukrainian troops eliminate more Russian soldiers than the enemy calls up.
Moreover, Syrsky emphasizes that in 2025, it was successfully possible to reduce the number of its own personnel losses by 13%.
Ukrainian defenders also prevented the Russian occupiers from implementing their plans, preserved strategic positions, and prepared the ground for further actions.
He also emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces prevented critical breakthroughs by the Russian army on the battlefield, destroyed its plans, and repeatedly forced the postponement of planned operations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-