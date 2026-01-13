Syrsky announced one of the main achievements of 2025
Syrsky announced one of the main achievements of 2025

Oleksandr Syrskyi
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that last year he and his team managed to reduce the number of personnel losses in the Armed Forces of Ukraine by 13%.

Points of attention

  • Syrsky emphasized the inability of the Russian army to increase its forces due to continuous losses inflicted by Ukrainian troops.
  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces ensured the survival of Ukraine amid Russian aggression and maintained access to strategic territories.

The general drew attention to the fact that the Russian army has been unable to increase its forces for a long time, since every month Ukrainian troops eliminate more Russian soldiers than the enemy calls up.

Moreover, Syrsky emphasizes that in 2025, it was successfully possible to reduce the number of its own personnel losses by 13%.

Ukrainian defenders also prevented the Russian occupiers from implementing their plans, preserved strategic positions, and prepared the ground for further actions.

The Russian aggressor sought to end the war against Ukraine — but planned to end it in defeat, imposing his conditions on us from a position of force. He tried to seize the remaining territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia regions, the right-bank Kherson region, and intended to reach Odessa in order to completely cut off our access to the sea.

He also emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces prevented critical breakthroughs by the Russian army on the battlefield, destroyed its plans, and repeatedly forced the postponement of planned operations.

"We survived," Oleksandr Syrskyi concluded.

