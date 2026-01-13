Politico draws attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is suffering defeats not only on the Ukrainian front, but also on the international stage. More and more regimes that were de facto allies of the Kremlin are collapsing right before his eyes.

Putin contemplates the destruction of his "great power project"

The Russian dictator has brazenly promised many times to "do it again" — to send an army west and achieve a victory similar to the Soviet one.

However, it is no secret that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine has been going on for over 1,418 days, actually exceeding the duration of Moscow's defense against the Nazis during World War II.

Russia has captured only part of the territory, Russian casualties are estimated at around 1.1 million, and Ukrainian strikes have left 600,000 people without electricity in the border region of Belgorod. Share

Putin also cannot ignore the fact that the international network of allies he spent about 25 years building has begun to rapidly collapse.

It is no secret that Russia suffered defeat in the Middle East after the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in Syria in 2024.

Moreover, in Venezuela, the United States has effectively destroyed the criminal empire of Nicolas Maduro.

The aggressor country was also unable to repel the seizure of an oil tanker under the Russian flag.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Russian pro-war blogger Maxim Kalashnikov does not hide his panicked mood.