"An era is coming to an end." Russia is panicking over Putin's new failure
Putin contemplates the destruction of his "great power project"
Source:  Politico

Politico draws attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is suffering defeats not only on the Ukrainian front, but also on the international stage. More and more regimes that were de facto allies of the Kremlin are collapsing right before his eyes.

  • Russia's global influence is diminishing as key allies falter in the Middle East and Latin America, further weakening Putin's position.
  • Russian pro-war blogger Maxim Kalashnikov expresses deep concern over the crumbling of Putin's era of dominance.

The Russian dictator has brazenly promised many times to "do it again" — to send an army west and achieve a victory similar to the Soviet one.

However, it is no secret that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine has been going on for over 1,418 days, actually exceeding the duration of Moscow's defense against the Nazis during World War II.

Russia has captured only part of the territory, Russian casualties are estimated at around 1.1 million, and Ukrainian strikes have left 600,000 people without electricity in the border region of Belgorod.

Putin also cannot ignore the fact that the international network of allies he spent about 25 years building has begun to rapidly collapse.

It is no secret that Russia suffered defeat in the Middle East after the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in Syria in 2024.

Moreover, in Venezuela, the United States has effectively destroyed the criminal empire of Nicolas Maduro.

The aggressor country was also unable to repel the seizure of an oil tanker under the Russian flag.

Worse still, even as Moscow remains stuck in Ukraine, the global network of allies that Putin has spent two decades building appears to be falling apart.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Russian pro-war blogger Maxim Kalashnikov does not hide his panicked mood.

"An entire era is coming to an end," he laments.

