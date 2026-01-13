German leader Friedrich Merz is convinced that the regime in Iran is currently living out its last days, and its fall has become inevitable.
With hundreds of civilian casualties reported, Merz emphasizes the courage of protesters demanding freedom and warns that a regime relying on violence is effectively finished.
Friedrich Merz's remarks during his visit to India underscore the global concern over the situation in Iran and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.
Merz voiced his forecast for the situation in Iran
The German Chancellor made a statement on this issue during his visit to India.
He once again publicly called on official Tehran to stop violence against peaceful protesters.
What is important to understand is that the German leader recently publicly criticized the violence of Iranian security forces against peaceful demonstrators.
Merz openly admitted that he considered it "disproportionate" and "cruel."
Moreover, the German leader added that he was impressed by the courage of the protesters who are peacefully demanding freedom in their country.
He reminded official Tehran that this is their legal right, which must be respected.
According to the latest data, several hundred civilians have already become victims of the suppression of protests in Iran.
