"He's finished." Merz announced the fall of the regime in Iran

German leader Friedrich Merz is convinced that the regime in Iran is currently living out its last days, and its fall has become inevitable.

Merz voiced his forecast for the situation in Iran

The German Chancellor made a statement on this issue during his visit to India.

He once again publicly called on official Tehran to stop violence against peaceful protesters.

If a regime can only hold on to power through violence, then it is effectively finished. I believe we are now witnessing the last days and weeks of this regime. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

What is important to understand is that the German leader recently publicly criticized the violence of Iranian security forces against peaceful demonstrators.

Merz openly admitted that he considered it "disproportionate" and "cruel."

"I call on the Iranian leadership to protect its population, not threaten it," the German Chancellor said. Share

Moreover, the German leader added that he was impressed by the courage of the protesters who are peacefully demanding freedom in their country.

He reminded official Tehran that this is their legal right, which must be respected.

According to the latest data, several hundred civilians have already become victims of the suppression of protests in Iran.