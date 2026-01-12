Bloody protests in Iran — Trump warns of possible serious US response

US President Donald Trump is considering a number of potential options for action in Iran amid intensifying protests in the country, which have already killed more than half a thousand people.

Will Trump intervene in events in Iran?

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 544 people died during the unrest, with most victims killed by live ammunition or shotguns, mostly at close range.

The agency added that it had also received 579 other reports of deaths that remain under investigation, bringing the total number of those killed to 1,123. At least 10,675 people have also been arrested, including 169 children.

According to sources in the US administration, Trump is considering a number of potential military options for action in Iran.

People were killed who shouldn't have been killed. These are violent acts if you call them leaders. I don't know if their leaders rule simply through violence, but we are taking this very seriously. The military is looking into it, and we are looking at some very serious options. We will make a decision. Donald Trump President of the United States

The president has been presented with a number of options, officials said, mostly aimed at destroying Tehran's security forces used to suppress the protests. These options include cyber operations against the Iranian military or regime targets, which could disrupt efforts to suppress the protests, one of the officials said.

Options also include new sanctions against regime figures or sectors of the Iranian economy, such as energy or the banking sector.

The administration has also explored the possibility of providing technology similar to Starlink to improve internet connectivity in Iran, helping protesters circumvent the information blockade.

Trump is not expected to send US troops to the country, and another official said no major troop or equipment movements are planned at this time.

Some administration officials fear that US actions could escalate tensions in the Middle East or backfire on the US itself in its attempt to help the protest movement.

A number of different agencies have been involved in preparing options for the president, officials said. More formal briefings are expected next week, including on Tuesday, when Trump is expected to convene top national security officials to discuss the next steps.