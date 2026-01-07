Large-scale anti-government protests continue in Iran — more than 30 people have died

As a result of unrest during demonstrations in Iran, the death toll has risen to 36 people, and more than 2,000 people have been detained.

Iran protests against the ayatollah's rule: what is known

Over 2,000 people have been detained in Iran during the ten days of protests.

Iran's judiciary has said it will speed up trials in response to a wave of protests in the country.

According to the head of the Iranian judiciary, Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, "in order to quickly, accurately and comprehensively consider the cases of the rioters," special court chambers will be staffed with "experienced judges."

He stressed that from now on, "there will be no leniency towards those who help the enemies of the Islamic Republic and disturb the peace of the people," and also accused Israel and the United States of inciting the protests.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered security forces not to crack down on the protests. In a video published by the Mehr news agency, Vice President Mohammad Jafar Ghaempanah said Pezeshkian had ordered “no security measures” against protesters, but stressed the need to act against rioters.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei previously said that "those involved in the riots must be put in their place."

It also became known that protesters in Iran took control of two cities.

In Abdanan and Malekshasa, they managed to oust the security forces, and the remaining police officers sided with the demonstrators.

The city of Bonjnurd in Khorasan province, as well as several streets in the city of Shiraz, also came under almost complete control of the protesters.