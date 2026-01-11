Iran threatens to strike US military
Relations between the US and Iran continue to escalate
Source:  AP

Official Tehran has issued a warning to the team of American leader Donald Trump that any attack by the United States will result in Iran striking back.

Points of attention

  • Qalibaf hints at the possibility of a preemptive strike by Iran, emphasizing the nation's readiness to respond to any perceived threats proactively.
  • Iranian lawmakers chant 'Death to America!' in parliament as Qalibaf praises the police and Revolutionary Guard for their firm stance during recent protests.

The statement on this occasion was made by the spokesman of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf.

According to the latter, the US and Israeli military will become "legitimate targets" if the United States strikes the Islamic Republic, as US leader Donald Trump recently threatened.

Qalibaf's warning came as Iranian lawmakers rushed to the podium in parliament, chanting "Death to America!"

Qalibaf, a hardliner who has previously run for president, thanked the police and Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard for "standing firm" during the protests. He then made direct threats against Israel, which he called "occupied territory," and the US military.

Qalibaf claims that Iran is ready to attack American military centers, bases, and ships in the region.

Against this backdrop, he also hinted that Tehran might resort to a preemptive strike:

We do not believe that we should limit ourselves to reacting after the fact, and will act based on any objective signs of a threat.

