Iran threatens to strike US military

Official Tehran has issued a warning to the team of American leader Donald Trump that any attack by the United States will result in Iran striking back.

Relations between the US and Iran continue to escalate

The statement on this occasion was made by the spokesman of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf.

According to the latter, the US and Israeli military will become "legitimate targets" if the United States strikes the Islamic Republic, as US leader Donald Trump recently threatened.

Qalibaf's warning came as Iranian lawmakers rushed to the podium in parliament, chanting "Death to America!"

Qalibaf, a hardliner who has previously run for president, thanked the police and Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard for "standing firm" during the protests. He then made direct threats against Israel, which he called "occupied territory," and the US military. Share

Qalibaf claims that Iran is ready to attack American military centers, bases, and ships in the region.

Against this backdrop, he also hinted that Tehran might resort to a preemptive strike: