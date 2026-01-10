Sibiga called on the world to increase pressure on the Iranian authorities for their "policy of violence"

Iran's support for Russia's war against Ukraine and the oppression of its own citizens are part of the same policy of violence and disrespect for human dignity.

The Iranian people deserve protection — Sibiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga wrote about this on the social network X.

Sibiga stressed that the Iranian people deserve protection for their basic civil rights, including access to information and freedom of assembly, as well as "a normal life, free from fear, a life in freedom, security and prosperity."

As a country that overcame a totalitarian and authoritarian regime, protested against oppression, and defended its democratic elections, Ukraine values civil rights above all else; therefore, we call on the Iranian authorities to refrain from violence against protesters. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The minister also called on the international community to consider increasing pressure on the Iranian regime "for its violence against its own people and support for Russia's criminal war against Ukraine."

Iran’s support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and its oppression of its own citizens are part of the same policy of violence and disrespect for human dignity.



The Iranian people deserve to have their fundamental civic rights protected, including access to… — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) January 10, 2026

The Iranian authorities have intensified repression against protesters across the country and are threatening them with the death penalty.

The unrest in Iran has become the most serious challenge to Khamenei and his government. Protests began on December 28 in Tehran's Grand Bazaar after the Iranian currency fell to a record low.