Protests in Iran escalate — plans to overthrow the regime

On January 10, information began to spread online that members of the Kurdistan Freedom Party had created armed groups amid large-scale protests in the country. The main goal of this decision was the final destruction of the Iranian regime.

What is known about the situation in Iran and the rebels' plans?

According to the latest reports from journalists on the ground, protesters set fire to a mosque in Tehran.

In addition, an administrative building in the Karaj district is on fire.

In parallel, local women are posting hundreds of photos of themselves lighting cigarettes with burning images of the Iranian leader. Share

According to the Iranian human rights group HRANA, as of the morning of January 10, at least 62 people were known to have died as a result of the protests.

According to the latest data, there are 14 police officers and 48 protesters.

The main reason for the discontent that brought people to the streets of Iran was a massive economic crisis.

Thus, the rial lost half of its value against the dollar in 2025, and inflation exceeded 40% in December.

However, the situation later escalated significantly as the protesters decided to challenge the current Iranian authorities.