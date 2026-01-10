Why did Putin use the "Oreshnik" specifically on the Lviv region — analysts' explanation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Why did Putin use the "Oreshnik" specifically on the Lviv region — analysts' explanation

Putin fears that Ukraine will receive strong security guarantees
Читати українською
Source:  ISW

American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin chose the Lviv region as the target for the Oreshnik ballistic missile strike in order to intimidate Europe and the United States and make it impossible to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Oreshnik missile strike in Ukraine is viewed as a warning to the 'Coalition of the Willing' against potential military involvement in the region after the conflict ends.
  • The ongoing tit-for-tat missile strikes between Russia and Ukraine indicate escalating tensions and the use of military force as a means of geopolitical maneuvering.

Putin fears that Ukraine will receive strong security guarantees

American analysts point out that the Russian Defense Ministry tried to justify the strike as a response to an alleged attack by Ukrainian drones on the Russian dictator's residence in Valdai on the night of December 29.

However, the CIA later publicly announced that there had been no attack on Putin's residence.

Overall, this indicates that the Oreshnik strike was part of Russia's nuclear rattle.

According to the ISW team, the head of the Kremlin simply tried once again to scare Western countries away from providing military support to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, from deploying troops in Ukraine after the end of the war.

The use of a missile capable of carrying a nuclear charge and having a multiple-warhead over the western part of Ukraine was likely aimed at intimidating the "Coalition of the Willing" and deterring the deployment of such troops, American analysts emphasize.

It is also worth noting that the first use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine occurred in November 2024.

Thus, Putin responded to the strikes of Ukrainian ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles on military facilities in the aggressor country.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian troops destroyed 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops destroyed 3 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Time is running out." Trump loses patience with Putin's games
Putin increasingly annoys Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine. Macron finally got his way
The French government advocates the deployment of its troops to Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?