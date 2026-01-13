Zelenskyy issued a clear warning to Putin amid Russia's new attack
Ukraine
Zelenskyy issued a clear warning to Putin amid Russia's new attack

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new massive attack
During the night of January 12-13, Russia launched a new massive attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky publicly addressed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and warned: cold will not help win the war.

  • The situation in the Kyiv region remains challenging, with widespread power outages affecting hundreds of thousands of families, prompting urgent deployment of emergency services.
  • Zelenskyy stresses that cold aggression will not lead to victory in the war, emphasizing the need for internal stability and international solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new massive attack

The President of Ukraine draws the world's attention to the fact that this time the enemy used almost 300 strike drones, most of which are "Shaheeds", 18 ballistic and 7 cruise missiles.

The key target for the enemy remains unchanged — Ukrainian energy: generation, substations.

Russian strikes have once again caused significant destruction of residential and civilian infrastructure.

The Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions were under attack. Without any military sense, they hit a postal terminal in Korotych in the Kharkiv region with missiles and killed 4 people. My condolences to the family and friends.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State also acknowledged that the situation in the Kyiv region remains truly difficult.

According to him, several hundred thousand families are now without electricity.

All emergency services are on the ground. Intrepidity Points have been deployed. As always, where Russia is trying to destroy, Ukrainians support each other, and it is internal stability that is needed most now... Russia must understand that cold will not help win the war, — Zelenskyy emphasized.

