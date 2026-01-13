Zelenskyy issued a clear warning to Putin amid Russia's new attack

During the night of January 12-13, Russia launched a new massive attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky publicly addressed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and warned: cold will not help win the war.

The President of Ukraine draws the world's attention to the fact that this time the enemy used almost 300 strike drones, most of which are "Shaheeds", 18 ballistic and 7 cruise missiles.

The key target for the enemy remains unchanged — Ukrainian energy: generation, substations.

Russian strikes have once again caused significant destruction of residential and civilian infrastructure.

The Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions were under attack. Without any military sense, they hit a postal terminal in Korotych in the Kharkiv region with missiles and killed 4 people. My condolences to the family and friends. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State also acknowledged that the situation in the Kyiv region remains truly difficult.

According to him, several hundred thousand families are now without electricity.