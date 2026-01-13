Watch: Ukraine smashes drone manufacturing plant in Russia
Watch: Ukraine smashes drone manufacturing plant in Russia

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
A loud “bavovna” is thundering again in Russia
Читати українською

On the night of January 13, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces powerfully struck the Atlant Aero enterprise, located in the city of Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia, with Ukrainian-made missiles. Moreover, the Ukrainian troops also struck enemy targets on the TOT.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces also targeted Russian army installations in temporarily occupied territories, successfully hitting anti-aircraft missile systems and concentrations of enemy manpower.
  • This new attack showcases Ukraine's resolve to defend its territory and disrupt hostile activities by targeting critical enemy infrastructure.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Atlant Aero carries out a full cycle of design, manufacturing and testing of Molniya-type strike and reconnaissance UAVs, as well as components for the Orion UAV.

Thanks to the new successful strike by the Defense Forces, it was possible to reduce the enemy's capabilities to produce the specified drones, as well as reduce Russia's ability to strike civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

Eyewitnesses are publishing video of a large-scale fire in the area of production buildings, and Ukrainian forces are assessing the consequences of this attack for the enemy.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Defense Forces destroyed a number of Russian army targets in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

Thus, the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region successfully hit the anti-aircraft missile system "Tor" (near Chereshneve); the SAM "Tunguska" (near Podsporye), the radar station P-18-2 "Prima" (near Lozuvatka) and the concentration of enemy manpower in the Lyubimivka area.

In the Donetsk region, an ammunition depot and a concentration of enemy manpower in the Makiivka area, as well as the Tor anti-aircraft missile system (Sonyachne), were hit.

