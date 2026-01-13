Ukrainian aircraft hit 10 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft have struck ten areas of concentration of personnel and two command posts of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 13, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 01/13/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,220,950 (+950) people,

tanks — 11,544 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles — 23,899 (+7) units,

artillery systems — 36,024 (+51) units,

MLRS — 1,600 (+2) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 105,354 (+933) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 73,887 (+145) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 43 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 105 guided bombs.

In addition, we engaged 7,919 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,587 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 94 from multiple launch rocket systems.