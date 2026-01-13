Ukraine and allies stop 20% of Russian shadow fleet vessels

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that thanks to the joint efforts of Ukraine and its partners, which were aimed at the Russian shadow fleet, at least 20% of enemy vessels stopped their work.

Ukraine has significantly weakened the Russian shadow fleet

According to the head of state, on January 13, he heard a report by the First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Luhovsky.

Thanks to our coordinated pressure measures on the shadow fleet with some states, at least 20% of the fleet's vessels have been grounded, and Russia is trying to compensate for this loss by attracting new vessels. All of them should be added to the sanctions lists. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, restrictions on Russian seaborne oil exports should reduce Russian revenues by at least $30 billion annually.

Volodymyr Zelensky also reminded the allies that their pressure will definitely increase this amount of Russian losses, and therefore reduce the funding of the Russian war.