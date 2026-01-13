Ukraine and allies stop 20% of Russian shadow fleet vessels

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that thanks to the joint efforts of Ukraine and its partners, which were aimed at the Russian shadow fleet, at least 20% of enemy vessels stopped their work.
Points of attention
- In addition to halting vessels, efforts are being made to expose and counter new schemes by Chinese companies assisting Russia in evading financial sanctions.
- The success in curtailing the Russian shadow fleet showcases the impact of international cooperation and strategic measures in confronting aggressor nations in the maritime domain.
Ukraine has significantly weakened the Russian shadow fleet
According to the head of state, on January 13, he heard a report by the First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Luhovsky.
According to the Ukrainian leader, restrictions on Russian seaborne oil exports should reduce Russian revenues by at least $30 billion annually.
Volodymyr Zelensky also reminded the allies that their pressure will definitely increase this amount of Russian losses, and therefore reduce the funding of the Russian war.
