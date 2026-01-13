Ukraine and allies stop 20% of Russian shadow fleet vessels
Ukraine and allies stop 20% of Russian shadow fleet vessels

Ukraine has significantly weakened the Russian shadow fleet
Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that thanks to the joint efforts of Ukraine and its partners, which were aimed at the Russian shadow fleet, at least 20% of enemy vessels stopped their work.

  • In addition to halting vessels, efforts are being made to expose and counter new schemes by Chinese companies assisting Russia in evading financial sanctions.
  • The success in curtailing the Russian shadow fleet showcases the impact of international cooperation and strategic measures in confronting aggressor nations in the maritime domain.

According to the head of state, on January 13, he heard a report by the First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Luhovsky.

Thanks to our coordinated pressure measures on the shadow fleet with some states, at least 20% of the fleet's vessels have been grounded, and Russia is trying to compensate for this loss by attracting new vessels. All of them should be added to the sanctions lists.

According to the Ukrainian leader, restrictions on Russian seaborne oil exports should reduce Russian revenues by at least $30 billion annually.

Volodymyr Zelensky also reminded the allies that their pressure will definitely increase this amount of Russian losses, and therefore reduce the funding of the Russian war.

We will also inform partners about new schemes of Chinese companies that help Russia circumvent sanctions against the financial sector, the head of state promised.

