According to insiders, US President Donald Trump has ordered the reduction of US participation in 30 NATO structures. In total, this means cutting about 200 positions. This decision by the head of the White House has already caused a wave of panic among European allies.

Trump continues to weaken NATO

According to anonymous sources, the cuts involve 200 positions in NATO structures that control and plan the bloc's military and intelligence operations.

The following will be “hit” by Donald Trump’s new decision:

the British NATO Intelligence Fusion Center;

Allied Special Operations Command in Brussels;

the Portuguese STRIKFORNATO, which controls some naval operations.

So far, insiders have not been able to find out why Donald Trump decided to reduce the number of personnel performing NATO functions.

However, analysts point out that these decisions may be part of a strategy aimed at redirecting more resources to the Western Hemisphere.

According to anonymous sources, these US steps will increase European concerns about the future of NATO.

What's more, it's alarming that all this is happening against the backdrop of Donald Trump's encroachments on Greenland.

In fact, recent events create an unprecedented prospect of territorial aggression within NATO — this also increases panic in the EU.