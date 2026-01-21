Defense forces defeated 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on January 21, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked six areas of personnel concentration and one UAV control point of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 21, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/21/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,229,740 (+1,170) people;

tanks — 11,587 (+8) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,938 (+10) units;

artillery systems — 36,463 (+70) units;

MLRS — 1,621 (+3) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 112,159 (+1,019) units;

cruise missiles — 4,190 (+27) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 75,238 (+171) units;

special equipment — 4,049 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 5 missile and 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 39 missiles and dropped 184 guided bombs.

In addition, 7,754 kamikaze drones were engaged in the destruction and 3,814 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, of which 44 were from multiple launch rocket systems.