Defense forces defeated 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Defense forces defeated 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Defense forces defeated 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on January 21, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked six areas of personnel concentration and one UAV control point of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the latest developments in the conflict, including air and missile strikes from the enemy forces.
  • The use of kamikaze drones and multiple launch rocket systems in the attacks reveals the evolving tactics and strategies employed in the conflict.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 21, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/21/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,229,740 (+1,170) people;

  • tanks — 11,587 (+8) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,938 (+10) units;

  • artillery systems — 36,463 (+70) units;

  • MLRS — 1,621 (+3) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 112,159 (+1,019) units;

  • cruise missiles — 4,190 (+27) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 75,238 (+171) units;

  • special equipment — 4,049 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 5 missile and 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 39 missiles and dropped 184 guided bombs.

In addition, 7,754 kamikaze drones were engaged in the destruction and 3,814 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, of which 44 were from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US detains another tanker from Russia's "shadow fleet"
The US "hunted" another tanker from the Russian "shadow fleet"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — air defense neutralized 84 targets
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers killed two civilians in Dnipropetrovsk region
The Russian army is again attacking the civilian population of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?