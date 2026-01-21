Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — air defense neutralized 84 targets
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 20-21, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and 97 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber types, and drones of other types.

  • The air attack was combated by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
  • The ongoing conflict emphasizes the need for heightened security measures and vigilance in the affected regions to ensure safety.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk.

According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 84 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

A ballistic missile and 13 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at one location.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

