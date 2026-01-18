Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez is calling on European countries to create a joint European army. It is important to understand that these statements came against the backdrop of a sharp change in the security situation in the world and Donald Trump's encroachment on Greenland.
Points of attention
- The concept of a 'Coalition of the Determined' within the European Union underscores the ongoing efforts to strengthen common defense initiatives across the member states.
- Integration processes for a truly European armed forces may proceed with a select group of countries, highlighting the flexibility in achieving a unified defense strategy.
Sanchez proposes creating a common European army
In an interview with La Vanguardia, the Spanish leader called for Donald Trump's threats to seize Greenland to be taken seriously.
In his opinion, these issues should be raised and resolved at the NATO level.
Moreover, Sanchez called on European countries to continue integration processes and organize truly collective defense.
He pointed out that in this case, unanimous consent of all 27 member states is not required.
What is important to understand is that not so long ago, the head of Spanish diplomacy voiced this idea as a "Coalition of the Determined" within the European Union to promote the common defense project.
