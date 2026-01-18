Calls are being made in Europe for the creation of a common army

Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez is calling on European countries to create a joint European army. It is important to understand that these statements came against the backdrop of a sharp change in the security situation in the world and Donald Trump's encroachment on Greenland.

Sanchez proposes creating a common European army

In an interview with La Vanguardia, the Spanish leader called for Donald Trump's threats to seize Greenland to be taken seriously.

In his opinion, these issues should be raised and resolved at the NATO level.

Moreover, Sanchez called on European countries to continue integration processes and organize truly collective defense.

He pointed out that in this case, unanimous consent of all 27 member states is not required.

A certain number of countries can move in this integration process towards creating a truly European armed forces, with a truly European defense-industrial complex. And we can establish cooperation with other countries of the world, which are also very concerned about everything that is happening. Pedro Sanchez Prime Minister of Spain

What is important to understand is that not so long ago, the head of Spanish diplomacy voiced this idea as a "Coalition of the Determined" within the European Union to promote the common defense project.