The Russian dictator's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, ironically responded to US President Donald Trump's decision to impose new tariffs against eight European countries due to the conflict over Greenland.

Putin is happy about the split in the West

Putin's ally, in his cynical style, responded to a post on the Internet by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The latter clearly warned Donald Trump and his team that a tariff war could trigger a "dangerous downward spiral."

Kirill Dmitriev ironically noted that the new US tariffs amount to "1% for each soldier sent to Greenland."

In addition, he recalled how NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called Trump "dad."

Dear Ursulo "Pfizer" von der Leyen, don't provoke "dad"! Take back the 13 soldiers sent to Greenland. You can get an additional 1% of the tariff for each soldier sent, — says the cynical post of Vladimir Putin's envoy. Share

What is important to understand is that on January 17, the head of the White House issued an ultimatum to Europe over the situation around Greenland.