"Take away 13 soldiers." The Kremlin ridiculed the US-EU conflict
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Take away 13 soldiers." The Kremlin ridiculed the US-EU conflict

Putin is happy about the split in the West
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Russian dictator's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, ironically responded to US President Donald Trump's decision to impose new tariffs against eight European countries due to the conflict over Greenland.

Points of attention

  • The Kremlin's ironic remarks highlight the complexity and potential consequences of the US-EU conflict, as leaders navigate the delicate balance of international relations.
  • The ultimatum issued by Trump adds a layer of uncertainty and economic repercussions to the already tense situation surrounding Greenland and the ongoing transatlantic conflict.

Putin is happy about the split in the West

Putin's ally, in his cynical style, responded to a post on the Internet by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The latter clearly warned Donald Trump and his team that a tariff war could trigger a "dangerous downward spiral."

Kirill Dmitriev ironically noted that the new US tariffs amount to "1% for each soldier sent to Greenland."

In addition, he recalled how NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called Trump "dad."

Dear Ursulo "Pfizer" von der Leyen, don't provoke "dad"! Take back the 13 soldiers sent to Greenland. You can get an additional 1% of the tariff for each soldier sent, — says the cynical post of Vladimir Putin's envoy.

What is important to understand is that on January 17, the head of the White House issued an ultimatum to Europe over the situation around Greenland.

Donald Trump has threatened to impose additional tariffs of 10% on all imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"China and Russia should celebrate." The EU reacted to Trump's decision
Callas outraged by Trump's actions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin has chosen a new deadline for capturing Donetsk region
Putin has invented a new deadline for his troops

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?