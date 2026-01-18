"China and Russia should celebrate." The EU reacted to Trump's decision
"China and Russia should celebrate." The EU reacted to Trump's decision

European foreign policy chief Kai Kallas is concerned that Europe and the United States are in a confrontation over Donald Trump's claim to Greenland, saying only their common enemies will benefit from the situation.

  • EU's focus on addressing the split with the US should not distract from efforts to address the Russian-Ukrainian war, a critical issue for European stability.
  • European countries must prioritize cooperation and unity to effectively navigate challenges such as Trump's controversial decisions and geopolitical tensions.

The head of European diplomacy drew attention to the fact that after the US president announced increased tariffs against a number of European allies as revenge for their position in support of Denmark and Greenland, "China and Russia should be celebrating."

According to Kai Kallas, only official Beijing and Moscow benefit from such a split between Western states.

If Greenland's security is threatened, we can address it within NATO. Tariffs could make both Europe and the US poorer and harm our shared prosperity.

According to her, this conflict cannot be allowed to distract European countries from their main task — to help stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

As previously mentioned, on January 17, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs against a number of countries that criticize his encroachment on Greenland.

