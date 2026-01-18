"China and Russia should celebrate." The EU reacted to Trump's decision

European foreign policy chief Kai Kallas is concerned that Europe and the United States are in a confrontation over Donald Trump's claim to Greenland, saying only their common enemies will benefit from the situation.

Callas outraged by Trump's actions

The head of European diplomacy drew attention to the fact that after the US president announced increased tariffs against a number of European allies as revenge for their position in support of Denmark and Greenland, "China and Russia should be celebrating."

According to Kai Kallas, only official Beijing and Moscow benefit from such a split between Western states.

China and Russia must be having a field day. They are the ones who benefit from divisions among Allies.



If Greenland’s security is at risk, we can address this inside NATO.



Tariffs risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermine our shared prosperity.



According to her, this conflict cannot be allowed to distract European countries from their main task — to help stop Russia's war against Ukraine.