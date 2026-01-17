"Threats will not affect us!". European leaders react to Trump's new tariffs

European leaders have declared their readiness to give a joint response to tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

EU leaders react to Trump's new tariffs related to Greenland

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, Europe will not succumb to tariff pressure and will act together if the US threats are implemented. The EU remains committed to the principles of sovereignty, independence of nations and international law, enshrined in the UN Charter.

These principles, Macron stressed, are the basis for supporting Ukraine and creating a coalition of countries that advocate for a strong and lasting peace. He stressed that France will continue to act decisively when it comes to Europe's security.

Separately, Macron explained France's participation in military exercises in Greenland organized by Denmark. According to him, this decision is related to security in the Arctic and on European borders.

No intimidation or threats can affect us — neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere in the world. Emmanuel Macron President of France

He also emphasized that tariff threats are unacceptable, and if they are confirmed, Europe will respond in a unified and coordinated manner, ensuring respect for European sovereignty.

A similar position was voiced by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, stating that his country would not allow itself to be blackmailed.

Only Denmark and Greenland resolve issues concerning Denmark and Greenland. I will always defend my country and our allies. Share

Kristersson added that this issue concerns the entire European Union, and Sweden is already holding intensive consultations with EU countries, Norway and the UK on a joint response.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has made her position clear, confirming that the EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland.

Tariffs will undermine the transatlantic relationship and create a dangerous downward spiral. Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to defending its sovereignty. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Trump's threat to impose tariffs on US allies "absolutely wrong."

We have also made it clear that security in the Arctic is important for all of NATO, and all Allies must work to counter the threat from Russia in different parts of the Arctic.

According to him, Britain will directly discuss the tariffs announced by Trump with the US administration.