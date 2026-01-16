Trump threatens new tariffs on countries that disagree with the "Greenland issue"
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump threatens new tariffs on countries that disagree with the "Greenland issue"

Trump
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs against countries that do not agree with his vision for the future of Greenland.

Points of attention

  • President Trump is willing to impose tariffs on countries that do not align with his vision for the future governance of Greenland.
  • European countries sending military personnel to Greenland has sparked tension with Trump's ambitions to control the island.

Trump promises new tariffs on countries that oppose his encroachment on Greenland

Trump said this during a speech at the White House.

The US President, commenting on the issue of drug tariffs, mentioned Greenland. Trump noted that he may impose tariffs against those countries that do not agree with his position that the US should govern the island.

I can impose tariffs on countries if they don't agree with Greenland because we need Greenland for national security. I can do that.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

As a reminder, this week a number of European countries announced that they were sending their military to Greenland. This came against the backdrop of the US President's statements that the Danish defense of Greenland is "two dog teams."

The White House said the day before that the deployment of military personnel from European countries in Greenland would not affect President Trump's plans to control the island.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
It was terrible. What we know about Trump's Greenland talks
Трамп
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Trump really needs Greenland — analysts explain
Trump has two specific goals

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?