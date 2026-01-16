Trump threatens new tariffs on countries that disagree with the "Greenland issue"

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs against countries that do not agree with his vision for the future of Greenland.

Trump promises new tariffs on countries that oppose his encroachment on Greenland

Trump said this during a speech at the White House.

The US President, commenting on the issue of drug tariffs, mentioned Greenland. Trump noted that he may impose tariffs against those countries that do not agree with his position that the US should govern the island.

I can impose tariffs on countries if they don't agree with Greenland because we need Greenland for national security. I can do that. Donald Trump President of the United States

As a reminder, this week a number of European countries announced that they were sending their military to Greenland. This came against the backdrop of the US President's statements that the Danish defense of Greenland is "two dog teams."