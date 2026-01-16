Trump threatens new tariffs on countries that disagree with the "Greenland issue"

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs against countries that do not agree with his vision for the future of Greenland.
- President Trump is willing to impose tariffs on countries that do not align with his vision for the future governance of Greenland.
- European countries sending military personnel to Greenland has sparked tension with Trump's ambitions to control the island.
Trump promises new tariffs on countries that oppose his encroachment on Greenland
Trump said this during a speech at the White House.
The US President, commenting on the issue of drug tariffs, mentioned Greenland. Trump noted that he may impose tariffs against those countries that do not agree with his position that the US should govern the island.
As a reminder, this week a number of European countries announced that they were sending their military to Greenland. This came against the backdrop of the US President's statements that the Danish defense of Greenland is "two dog teams."
The White House said the day before that the deployment of military personnel from European countries in Greenland would not affect President Trump's plans to control the island.
