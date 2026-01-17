Trump imposed new tariffs on European partners over Greenland

US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of tariffs against a number of countries that disagree with his position on Greenland.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump has introduced tariffs on European countries that disagree with his stance on Greenland, escalating tensions.
- The tariffs will be implemented in two stages, starting from February 2026, and increasing to 25% by June 2026, pending negotiations on Greenland.
- Trump's declaration of 'economic war' on Europe has sparked concerns about the implications for global trade and international relations.
Trump has effectively declared “economic war” on Europe
The US president wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.
According to him, from February 1, 2026, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland will be subject to a 10% tariff on any and all goods exported to the United States.
From June 1, 2026, the tariff will be increased to 25%.
He pointed out that the US "has subsidized Denmark and all European Union countries, as well as other countries, for many years without charging them tariffs or any other form of compensation."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-