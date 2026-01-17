Trump imposed new tariffs on European partners over Greenland
Trump imposed new tariffs on European partners over Greenland

Trump
US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of tariffs against a number of countries that disagree with his position on Greenland.

Trump has effectively declared “economic war” on Europe

The US president wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

According to him, from February 1, 2026, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland will be subject to a 10% tariff on any and all goods exported to the United States.

From June 1, 2026, the tariff will be increased to 25%.

This tariff will remain in effect until an agreement is reached for the full and total purchase of Greenland… The United States of America is immediately open to negotiations with Denmark and/or any of these countries who have put so much at risk, despite all we have done for them, including maximum protection for so many decades.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He pointed out that the US "has subsidized Denmark and all European Union countries, as well as other countries, for many years without charging them tariffs or any other form of compensation."

Trump's post

Now, after centuries, it is time for Denmark to pay back its debt — world peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and Denmark can do nothing about it... Only the US under Trump can play this game — and very successfully! No one will touch this sacred piece of land, especially considering that the national security of the United States and the world as a whole is at stake.

