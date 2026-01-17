Congress vows to stop Trump to save Greenland

American politicians have announced that they are determined to use Congressional powers to block any unilateral actions by US President Donald Trump regarding Greenland.
Points of attention
- Congress is ready to challenge Trump's plans for Greenland and assert its constitutional authority, particularly in managing the budget through appropriations.
- The protection of Greenland from possible takeover has become a bipartisan concern among American officials, showcasing a united front to safeguard Greenland as an ally.
Congress ready to challenge Trump
US Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski has already announced her position and intentions.
According to the latter, she will use the powers of Congress to prevent the US president from implementing the plan to seize Greenland.
She drew attention to the fact that it is Congress that has the tools provided for by constitutional authority.
What is important to understand is that they relate specifically to the authority to manage the budget through appropriations.
Against this backdrop, the politician reminded US citizens that Greenland should be viewed as an "ally", not an "asset".
Democratic Senator Chris Coons also made a statement on this matter.
He has made it clear that he will push for legislation that would limit Trump's authority to act unilaterally.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-