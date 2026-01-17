Congress vows to stop Trump to save Greenland

American politicians have announced that they are determined to use Congressional powers to block any unilateral actions by US President Donald Trump regarding Greenland.

Congress ready to challenge Trump

US Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski has already announced her position and intentions.

According to the latter, she will use the powers of Congress to prevent the US president from implementing the plan to seize Greenland.

There is an important message that the people of the Kingdom of Denmark need to understand — that there are three branches of government in the United States, — emphasized Lisa Murkowski. Share

She drew attention to the fact that it is Congress that has the tools provided for by constitutional authority.

What is important to understand is that they relate specifically to the authority to manage the budget through appropriations.

Against this backdrop, the politician reminded US citizens that Greenland should be viewed as an "ally", not an "asset".

Democratic Senator Chris Coons also made a statement on this matter.