Minnesota is gripped by large-scale protests — Trump threatens to deploy troops

US leader Donald Trump has publicly announced that he may invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy US troops to Minnesota amid protests against immigration policies.
Points of attention
- The possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act highlights the tensions between state and federal officials over immigration enforcement tactics.
- The situation in Minnesota remains tense as protests against the increase in immigration agents continue.
Trump threatens tough response to protests in Minnesota
For several days in a row, protests against the increase in the number of immigration agents have not subsided in this American state.
Conflicts between local residents and federal officials escalated sharply after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot American Renee Nicole Goode in her car in Minneapolis.
Donald Trump issued a loud threat after it was revealed that an immigration officer shot a Venezuelan man who authorities said was fleeing after agents tried to stop his car in Minneapolis. The man was shot in the leg.
Amid recent events, the US president has warned that he may invoke a centuries-old law to deploy US troops to Minnesota.
He stressed that he may do so because state and federal officials are at odds over the tactics used by immigration agents.
What is important to understand is that Donald Trump has already sent nearly 3,000 federal officers to the Minneapolis area.
