Venezuelan opposition leader gives Trump her own Nobel Prize
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has confirmed that she has given her Nobel Peace Prize to US President Donald Trump, despite the Norwegian Nobel Institute's ban on her doing so.

Points of attention

  • The move has sparked controversy and debates over the significance of Nobel Peace Prize and its ethical implications in international relations.
  • Despite the accolade's unwavering rules, Machado's gesture highlights the complex dynamics between political leaders and individuals in the global landscape.



The opposition leader announced that she had presented Donald Trump with the Nobel Prize medal.

However, Machado did not respond to media questions about whether he had accepted her.

According to the politician, she was impressed by how clearly the US president understands the situation in Venezuela.

Machado stressed that he knows the situation and understands the suffering of the citizens of her country.

A little later, Donald Trump published a photo of the Nobel Peace Prize, which was presented to him by a Venezuelan opposition figure.

The White House chief of staff expressed his gratitude to Machado and called her "a wonderful woman who has been through a lot."

Maria presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I did. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you, Maria!

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

What is important to understand is that the Nobel Committee has made it clear that the prize cannot be transferred or divided, and the decision to award it is not subject to review.

