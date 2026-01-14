NATO should pave the way for the US to acquire Greenland — Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that NATO would become more effective if the United States gained control of Greenland.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump advocates for the US to acquire Greenland, citing its importance for America's national security and NATO's effectiveness.
- Trump believes that without a significant US military presence in Greenland, NATO would not be a strong deterrent against threats.
Trump announced the strengthening of NATO after the US received Greenland
He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.
Trump said that Greenland is necessary for the United States for "national security," and NATO should help Washington establish control over the island.
At the same time, Trump stated that without the United States, NATO would not be an effective deterrent.
Trump added that anything other than US control of the island "would be unacceptable."
