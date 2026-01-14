NATO should pave the way for the US to acquire Greenland — Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that NATO would become more effective if the United States gained control of Greenland.

Trump announced the strengthening of NATO after the US received Greenland

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

Trump said that Greenland is necessary for the United States for "national security," and NATO should help Washington establish control over the island.

This is vital for the "Golden Dome" that we are building. NATO must pave the way for us to get it (Greenland — ed.). If we don't do it, Russia or China will, and we cannot allow that. Donald Trump President of the United States

At the same time, Trump stated that without the United States, NATO would not be an effective deterrent.

Militarily, without the enormous strength of the United States, which I built during my first term and am now taking to a new and even greater level, NATO will not be an effective force or deterrent — not even close! They know it, and so do I. NATO will be much stronger and more effective if Greenland is in the hands of the United States. Share

Trump added that anything other than US control of the island "would be unacceptable."