Denmark asks US Senate not to vote to ban Greenland annexation

According to anonymous sources, Danish officials have privately urged US senators to avoid voting on a bill to ban the annexation and occupation of Greenland. They are very afraid that the resolution will receive minimal support in Congress, which, they say, will further weaken Copenhagen's position.

Danish officials fear Senate vote failure

According to insiders, Danish officials delivered their message to lawmakers from both US parties at a closed-door meeting in Washington.

They decided to warn that the weak results of the vote on the resolution banning the annexation of Greenland would be a new serious blow to Denmark.

Moreover, they can undermine the country's position on the international stage and even push Donald Trump to take decisive and premature action.

The message was delivered at a meeting on Wednesday attended by Danish and Greenlandic Foreign Ministers Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Vivian Motzfeldt, as well as Senators Lisa Murkowski, Angus King and Ruben Gallego. Share

What is important to understand is that it was Gallego who initiated the law on military powers in Greenland, which has not yet been brought to trial.

Its key purpose is to prohibit Trump from using military force against Danish territory without Congressional approval.