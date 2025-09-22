Response to Trump's tariffs. Modi urges Indians to abandon foreign goods

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to ditch foreign-made products and switch to locally-made goods, amid worsening trade relations with the United States.
Points of attention
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for the 'Swadeshi' concept in response to US tariffs, urging citizens to buy locally-made goods.
- The promotion of Indian products over foreign goods is seen as a strategy to boost the country's economy and ease trade tensions with the US.
- Modi's call to boycott foreign brands like McDonald's, Pepsi, and Apple highlights the drive towards self-sufficiency and economic growth.
Modi urges Indians to abandon foreign goods
After US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on imports of Indian goods, Modi began to actively promote the concept of "Swadeshi" — the use of products made in India.
His supporters have launched a campaign to boycott American brands, including McDonald's, Pepsi and Apple, which remain extremely popular in the country.
At the same time, Modi did not name specific countries whose goods should not be purchased.
India, with a population of 1.4 billion, is the largest market for American goods, which are heavily distributed through Amazon and local chains. In recent years, the influence of American brands has increased even in small cities.
Modi also asked shopkeepers to focus on selling Indian goods, stressing that this would boost the country's economic growth. In recent weeks, many companies have stepped up their promotion of local products.
At the same time, Indian refineries do not plan to cut purchases of Russian oil, despite the resumption of trade negotiations with the US.
Before the Russian war against Ukraine, India bought only 1% of crude oil from Russia, and after 2020 it increased its share to 40%, financing Vladimir Putin's military machine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-