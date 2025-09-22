Response to Trump's tariffs. Modi urges Indians to abandon foreign goods

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to ditch foreign-made products and switch to locally-made goods, amid worsening trade relations with the United States.

Modi urges Indians to abandon foreign goods

After US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on imports of Indian goods, Modi began to actively promote the concept of "Swadeshi" — the use of products made in India.

His supporters have launched a campaign to boycott American brands, including McDonald's, Pepsi and Apple, which remain extremely popular in the country.

Many of the products we use every day are made in foreign countries and we don't even know it... we will have to get rid of them. We should buy products made in India. Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India

At the same time, Modi did not name specific countries whose goods should not be purchased.

India, with a population of 1.4 billion, is the largest market for American goods, which are heavily distributed through Amazon and local chains. In recent years, the influence of American brands has increased even in small cities.

Modi also asked shopkeepers to focus on selling Indian goods, stressing that this would boost the country's economic growth. In recent weeks, many companies have stepped up their promotion of local products.

In the near future, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is planning a visit to Washington for talks that should help reduce tensions in trade relations.

At the same time, Indian refineries do not plan to cut purchases of Russian oil, despite the resumption of trade negotiations with the US.