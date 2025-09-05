India ignores Trump's demands to purchase Russian oil
Category
Economics
Publication date

India ignores Trump's demands to purchase Russian oil

India
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

India will continue to buy Russian oil despite 50% US tariffs on Indian companies. This is profitable.

Points of attention

  • India insists on purchasing Russian oil despite facing 50% US tariffs, citing financial profitability as the primary motivation behind the decision.
  • Russian oil covers a significant portion of India's oil needs, making Russia the largest supplier of marine oil to the country.
  • Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirms India's commitment to buying Russian oil as long as it remains financially advantageous.

India will continue to buy Indian oil

This was announced by Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Where we buy oil, especially such a large commodity for which we pay the most in imports, we have to decide based on what is most profitable for us. We will certainly buy.

Thus, New Delhi intends to ignore US President Donald Trump's demands to stop such supplies.

The minister's comments came as India maintained its purchases of Russian oil, with the country's authorities stressing that it will continue to buy the raw material as long as it remains financially profitable.

India has become the largest buyer of Russian seaborne oil. Thanks to discounts on Russian oil that the West avoids, India has been able to reduce import costs by financing the war against Ukraine.

The move has angered the Trump administration, which has raised tariffs on India to 50%, one of the highest in the world.

Trump also launched another round of criticism at India and Russia, accusing them of strengthening ties with China despite international pressure.

It seems we have lost India and Russia, which have moved on to the deep, dark and mysterious Chinese Empire.

Russia supplies about 40% of India's oil needs, making the country the largest buyer of Russian marine oil. Before the war, the share was less than 1%. China and Turkey also remain major customers.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
India postpones talks on military contracts with the US amid Trump tariffs
India
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
India has started buying Russian oil again
Russian oil is flowing to India again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?