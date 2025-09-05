India ignores Trump's demands to purchase Russian oil

India will continue to buy Russian oil despite 50% US tariffs on Indian companies. This is profitable.
- India insists on purchasing Russian oil despite facing 50% US tariffs, citing financial profitability as the primary motivation behind the decision.
- Russian oil covers a significant portion of India's oil needs, making Russia the largest supplier of marine oil to the country.
- Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirms India's commitment to buying Russian oil as long as it remains financially advantageous.
India will continue to buy Indian oil
This was announced by Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Thus, New Delhi intends to ignore US President Donald Trump's demands to stop such supplies.
The minister's comments came as India maintained its purchases of Russian oil, with the country's authorities stressing that it will continue to buy the raw material as long as it remains financially profitable.
India has become the largest buyer of Russian seaborne oil. Thanks to discounts on Russian oil that the West avoids, India has been able to reduce import costs by financing the war against Ukraine.
The move has angered the Trump administration, which has raised tariffs on India to 50%, one of the highest in the world.
Trump also launched another round of criticism at India and Russia, accusing them of strengthening ties with China despite international pressure.
Russia supplies about 40% of India's oil needs, making the country the largest buyer of Russian marine oil. Before the war, the share was less than 1%. China and Turkey also remain major customers.
