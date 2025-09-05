India will continue to buy Russian oil despite 50% US tariffs on Indian companies. This is profitable.

This was announced by Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Where we buy oil, especially such a large commodity for which we pay the most in imports, we have to decide based on what is most profitable for us. We will certainly buy. Share

Thus, New Delhi intends to ignore US President Donald Trump's demands to stop such supplies.

The minister's comments came as India maintained its purchases of Russian oil, with the country's authorities stressing that it will continue to buy the raw material as long as it remains financially profitable.

India has become the largest buyer of Russian seaborne oil. Thanks to discounts on Russian oil that the West avoids, India has been able to reduce import costs by financing the war against Ukraine.

The move has angered the Trump administration, which has raised tariffs on India to 50%, one of the highest in the world.

Trump also launched another round of criticism at India and Russia, accusing them of strengthening ties with China despite international pressure.

It seems we have lost India and Russia, which have moved on to the deep, dark and mysterious Chinese Empire. Share

Russia supplies about 40% of India's oil needs, making the country the largest buyer of Russian marine oil. Before the war, the share was less than 1%. China and Turkey also remain major customers.