India postpones talks on military contracts with the US amid Trump tariffs

India has put negotiations on military contracts with the United States on hold following sanctions over the purchase of Russian oil. This is Delhi's first concrete reaction to Donald Trump's actions.

India responds to Trump's new tariffs

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to visit Washington on an official visit, where he was expected to announce new purchases, but the trip was canceled.

Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods on August 6. The reason was India's purchases of Russian oil, which are financing the war against Ukraine.

The total tariff on Indian exports has reached 50%, one of the highest among US trading partners. India still prefers to consider such pressure "unfair".

According to sources, discussions on the purchase of Stryker combat vehicles, Javelin missiles and six Boeing P8I reconnaissance aircraft have been suspended. The deal for the aircraft was estimated at $3.6 billion and was in the final stages.

Despite the pause, there have been no written orders to completely cancel the agreements, meaning Delhi can quickly reconsider the decision if conditions change.

While major procurements have been postponed, other elements of defense cooperation between the countries continue. In particular, intelligence sharing and joint exercises remain in place.

India remains the largest arms importer after Saudi Arabia. In recent years, it has shifted its focus from Russia to the United States, France, and Israel, but has no plans to completely abandon Russian weapons.

Meanwhile, Russia is offering India new defense technologies, including the S-500 air defense system. Delhi is not yet interested in new purchases, but it does not want to completely stop military cooperation with Moscow.

In July, Russia supplied India with about 1.7 million barrels per day. However, now state-owned Indian refineries are reducing spot purchases in anticipation of New Delhi's official position. What private refiners will do is still unclear.