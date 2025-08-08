India postpones talks on military contracts with the US amid Trump tariffs
Category
Politics
Publication date

India postpones talks on military contracts with the US amid Trump tariffs

India
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

India has put negotiations on military contracts with the United States on hold following sanctions over the purchase of Russian oil. This is Delhi's first concrete reaction to Donald Trump's actions.

Points of attention

  • India puts negotiations on military contracts with the US on hold following sanctions over the purchase of Russian oil, indicating a significant shift in defense cooperation dynamics.
  • The imposition of additional tariffs on Indian goods by Trump has led to the postponement of crucial military equipment purchases from the United States.
  • Despite the paused negotiations, India maintains key defense collaborations with the US, France, and Israel, showcasing a strategic balance in its procurement choices.

India responds to Trump's new tariffs

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was scheduled to visit Washington on an official visit, where he was expected to announce new purchases, but the trip was canceled.

Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods on August 6. The reason was India's purchases of Russian oil, which are financing the war against Ukraine.

The total tariff on Indian exports has reached 50%, one of the highest among US trading partners. India still prefers to consider such pressure "unfair".

According to sources, discussions on the purchase of Stryker combat vehicles, Javelin missiles and six Boeing P8I reconnaissance aircraft have been suspended. The deal for the aircraft was estimated at $3.6 billion and was in the final stages.

Despite the pause, there have been no written orders to completely cancel the agreements, meaning Delhi can quickly reconsider the decision if conditions change.

While major procurements have been postponed, other elements of defense cooperation between the countries continue. In particular, intelligence sharing and joint exercises remain in place.

India remains the largest arms importer after Saudi Arabia. In recent years, it has shifted its focus from Russia to the United States, France, and Israel, but has no plans to completely abandon Russian weapons.

Meanwhile, Russia is offering India new defense technologies, including the S-500 air defense system. Delhi is not yet interested in new purchases, but it does not want to completely stop military cooperation with Moscow.

In July, Russia supplied India with about 1.7 million barrels per day. However, now state-owned Indian refineries are reducing spot purchases in anticipation of New Delhi's official position. What private refiners will do is still unclear.

Oil prices fell sharply in early August after Trump's decision to punish India for helping Moscow in its war against Ukraine. Oil had its worst performance since 2021. Brent crude fell to $66 a barrel.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
India ready to abandon Russian oil after Trump's threats
Trump managed to scare India
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
India decided to challenge Trump for Russian oil
Media claim India is not scared by Trump's threats

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?