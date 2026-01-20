Trump "inspired" China to commit a large-scale international crime

According to Nikkei Asia, Chinese special forces have already begun preparing to kidnap the president of Taiwan. Official Beijing was “inspired” by the special operation that the United States conducted in Venezuela to overthrow the regime of Nicolás Maduro.

China believes it can do anything after Trump's actions

Journalists drew attention to the fact that a few days ago, China's state military television channel aired footage of its special forces training.

Within its framework, an operation is already being worked out to eliminate representatives of the Taiwanese authorities.

In the plot, you can see how a military drone initially observes a building with conditional targets, and then a night raid by a group of special forces begins.

According to Chinese journalists, their special forces used military crossbows during these training sessions to quietly neutralize the guards.

What is important to understand is that this training raid lasted less than two minutes.

The Nikkei Asia publication speculated that the purpose of these exercises was to demonstrate the ability of the Chinese military to carry out an operation similar to the American special forces raid in Caracas.