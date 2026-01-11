Diplomats from Northern European countries have called US leader Donald Trump's claims that Russian and Chinese vessels are allegedly operating near Greenland "untrue."

Trump continues to lie publicly

Two high-ranking diplomats from Northern Europe shared important information with the media.

What is important to understand is that they have access to NATO intelligence briefings.

These diplomats confirmed to the media that there have been no signs of the presence of Russian and Chinese ships or submarines around Greenland in recent years.

"It's just not true that the Chinese and Russians are there. I've seen intelligence. There are no ships or submarines there," one insider said. Share

Another anonymous source stressed that "the idea that the waters around Greenland are teeming with Russian and Chinese ships or submarines is simply not true."

"They are in the Arctic, yes, but on the Russian side," he emphasized. Share

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Bart Eide also denied this lie by Trump: