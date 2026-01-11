Diplomats from Northern European countries have called US leader Donald Trump's claims that Russian and Chinese vessels are allegedly operating near Greenland "untrue."
- This incident highlights Trump's tendency to distort reality for his own agenda, as he continues to spread misinformation publicly.
- The diplomatic revelations serve as a testament to the importance of fact-checking and verifying information, especially when it comes to international affairs and security.
Two high-ranking diplomats from Northern Europe shared important information with the media.
What is important to understand is that they have access to NATO intelligence briefings.
These diplomats confirmed to the media that there have been no signs of the presence of Russian and Chinese ships or submarines around Greenland in recent years.
Another anonymous source stressed that "the idea that the waters around Greenland are teeming with Russian and Chinese ships or submarines is simply not true."
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Bart Eide also denied this lie by Trump:
