Diplomats expose Trump's new lie about Russia and China
World
Publication date

Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

Diplomats from Northern European countries have called US leader Donald Trump's claims that Russian and Chinese vessels are allegedly operating near Greenland "untrue."

  • This incident highlights Trump's tendency to distort reality for his own agenda, as he continues to spread misinformation publicly.
  • The diplomatic revelations serve as a testament to the importance of fact-checking and verifying information, especially when it comes to international affairs and security.

Two high-ranking diplomats from Northern Europe shared important information with the media.

What is important to understand is that they have access to NATO intelligence briefings.

These diplomats confirmed to the media that there have been no signs of the presence of Russian and Chinese ships or submarines around Greenland in recent years.

"It's just not true that the Chinese and Russians are there. I've seen intelligence. There are no ships or submarines there," one insider said.

Another anonymous source stressed that "the idea that the waters around Greenland are teeming with Russian and Chinese ships or submarines is simply not true."

"They are in the Arctic, yes, but on the Russian side," he emphasized.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Bart Eide also denied this lie by Trump:

It is not true that there is a lot of activity around Greenland from Russia or China. There is activity in our neighborhood. But there is very little around Greenland.

